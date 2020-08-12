Protest in Albertville over Confederate monument remains peaceful on both sides

Protesters spent hours rallying in Albertville over the Confederate monument and flag in front of the Marshall County Courthouse.

"I have to say that the monument in Albertville and the flag need to stay," said Reggie Hughes, member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

"My hope is that Marshall County can be on the right side of history this time in that we remove these monuments from our courthouses as well as the flag because it does not represent all of the American people," said Unique Morgan Dunston, supports having the monument removed.

Wednesday, people for and against moving the Confederate monument and flag told Marshall County Commissioners why they should keep or move the monument outside the courthouse.

"We’re at a point in Marshall County where we’re becoming more and more diverse and I see the monument on the seat of government and Confederate battle flag as divisive and I feel like by being at the meeting we can let people know those who are opposed to it that they’re not alone and hopefully we can begin a dialogue with those who are in favor of it and find a better place, a more historical place to put the monument and the flag," said Ben Alford, supports having the monument removed.

At points during the protest, both sides were able to have a discussion. The protest remained peaceful throughout the day.

The Marshall County Commission Chairman, James Hutcheson told us he did not want to comment further on the issue.