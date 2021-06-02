Activists demand more change one year since June protests

On June 3, 2020, a peaceful protest in Big Spring Park following George Floyd's death turned chaotic.

Law enforcement used a variety of methods to disperse crowds, including rubber bullets and a form of tear gas.

Dozens of demonstrators were arrested that night. The events had many calling for change and explanations to why police and deputies used certain tactics.

Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray defended the actions of his officers.

Following the incident, the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council appointed by Huntsville City Council released recommendations for each agency involved.

A year later, some protesters who were there that night plan to return and protest again at Big Spring Park. Organizer Brendan Lewis said it will be peaceful, family-friendly, and a call for action.

Lewis said he still thinks back to what happened a year ago.

"It's surreal, I really, every time I say, whenever I go to big spring park, I really can't look at it the same," Lewis said.

He recalled the moments a protest that seemed to bring all types of people in Madison County together, turned into a frightening memory.

"I remember everyone had stopped and I see in the air, four tear gas canisters they launched, and they were coming to right where we are," Lewis said. "I'm telling everyone to run and police start noticing and we start running because they keep pushing again, so it was really crazy because they were using militarized tactics."

Remus Bowden was also there that night. He said he is not only frustrated with local law enforcement but city leaders.

"There's no reason why they can't petition the chief or petition the mayor or make some unilateral changes through the voting access to you know, enact some meaningful police reform in this city," Bowden said.

Wednesday, Mayor Tommy Battle said safety is a priority within the city. At the same time, he acknowledged everyone has a right to free speech.

"We work on that on a day-to-day basis and as we work on that, we try to get better all the time," Battle said. "I think that's the thing, if we have a message to tell everybody, we are working to get better each and every day."

Both Bowden and Lewis believe true change will only happen if there is new leadership.

"What they did last year is not going to hinder us from coming back out and letting our voices be heard and letting them know that we aren't happy with what is happening in this city and country," Lewis said.

The gathering begins at 5 p.m. There will be speakers, followed by a march downtown.