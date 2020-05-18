Protective gear back in stock in Sand Mountain pharmacies

Pharmacies in Sand Mountain say they are finally able to keep gloves, masks and hand sanitizers on their shelves.

Bunch Pharmacy owner Buddy Bunch said when they got the first shipment of gloves and masks, they had to limit how many customers could buy, but now they don't have to because they have more then enough.

Bunch said he wasn't able to track down masks and gloves until the end of April. Now, his pharmacy has enough for his customers and staff.

Bunch said even though they have enough in stock now, he's keeping enough in his inventory just in case.

"We're going to try to keep a supply of masks. If we learned anything I think as far as local businesses and also the government was we do need to stockpile those types of things. Nobody ever expects anything like this," Bunch said.

Bunch also said since his pharmacy re-opened the lobby business has remained steady but they haven't been overwhelmed