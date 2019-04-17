Prostitutes, pills and fraud: Documents detail federal charges against Huntsville area doctors

The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday announced a massive round of arrests and charges as part of an opioid investigation.

In the Northern District of Alabama, multiple individuals were charged in five cases, including four doctors. They are: Dr. Celia Lloyd-Turney, Dr. Marshall Plotka, Dr. John Cimino and Dr. Elizabeth Korcz. Katherine Barnett is named in the complaint with Cimino.

Read all the details in the court documents below:

