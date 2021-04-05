Prosecutors trying to keep evidence of gambling, drinking in Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s criminal trial

Prosecutors with the state Attorney General’s Office are fighting Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s effort to keep evidence of his gambling and drinking out of his upcoming criminal trial.

Blakely remains on the job despite facing 11 theft and ethics charges. He pleaded not guilty in 2019,

In new court documents, the state says admitting evidence of Blakely’s presence at casinos is not for gratuitous reasons.

Prosecutors wrote it is important to show that it was illegal for Blakely to receive sheriff’s office funds under certain circumstances.

Without the ability to use that evidence, prosecutors say it would be almost impossible for a jury to return a guilty verdict.

A judge has yet to rule on the motion.

Blakely is due in court next week for a hearing.

His trial, which has been delayed several times due to coronavirus, now is scheduled to begin July 12.