Prosecutors not pursuing domestic violence charge against NFL player Reuben Foster

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 3:16 PM
Posted By: AP

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Prosecutors in Florida have decided not to pursue a domestic violence charge against NFL player Reuben Foster, more than a month after he was released from the San Francisco 49ers following his arrest.

Prosecutors say a first-degree misdemeanor battery charge is being dismissed and there is no need for Foster to appear at any future court hearings. The second-year linebacker was arrested at the team hotel in Tampa in November following an incident involving a companion police identified as the same woman who accused Foster of hitting her in February, then recanted.

