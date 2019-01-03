Prosecutors not pursuing domestic violence charge against NFL player Reuben Foster

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Prosecutors in Florida have decided not to pursue a domestic violence charge against NFL player Reuben Foster, more than a month after he was released from the San Francisco 49ers following his arrest.
Prosecutors say a first-degree misdemeanor battery charge is being dismissed and there is no need for Foster to appear at any future court hearings. The second-year linebacker was arrested at the team hotel in Tampa in November following an incident involving a companion police identified as the same woman who accused Foster of hitting her in February, then recanted.
