Prosecutor opposes reduced bond in mall shooting case

A judge will consider lowering Brown's bond at a hearing next month.

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 12:10 PM
Posted By: AP

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's attorney general is opposing a bond reduction request for a man charged in the Thanksgiving night gunfire that led to a fatal police shooting in a shopping mall.

Attorney General Steve Marshall's office writes in a court document that Erron Brown's bond should remain at $125,000 because he had help fleeing to Georgia after the shooting and has a prior arrest for robbery.

The defense asked the court to lower Brown's bond to $60,000.

Brown is charged with attempted murder in a shooting that police in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover initially blamed on Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr.

A police officer who heard the shots fatally wounded Bradford moments later after seeing him with a gun.

