Prosecutor in case against Limestone County judge asks for trial to be fast tracked

The state prosecutor in the case involving a Limestone County judge indicted on multiple charges is asking for the trial to be fast tracked, court documents say.

Doug Patterson is charged with use of official position or office for personal gain, financial exploitation of the elderly first-degree and theft third-degree.

The prosecutor is asking the judge to set an arraignment date and discuss a trial date during that hearing. They argue since Patterson is a lawyer and a public official, "the Limestone County public deserves to know whether one of its local public officials is guilty or innocent of the charges returned by the grand jury.”

Court documents show that while Patterson is suspended from serving as a judge and hasn't been hearing cases since September 2019, he is still receiving a paycheck until he is convicted or resigns. He is receiving his monthly salary of $10,808.84, according to open.alabama.gov.

Other judges in Limestone County are having to work extra to handle court proceedings while Patterson is suspended, the documents say.

If convicted, Patterson could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $30,000 each for the first two charges. He could also face up to five years in prison and a fine for the theft charge.

The arrest is being handled by the Alabama Attorney General's office. You can read more about Patterson’s case here.