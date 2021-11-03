Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning - Frost Advisory View Alerts

Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas

Henry Ruggs III

The former NFL wide receiver faces multiple charges.

Posted: Nov 3, 2021 8:18 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors in Las Vegas say former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was speeding at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit before his sports car slammed into another vehicle, killing a 23-year-old woman.

Ruggs made his initial court appearance Wednesday and posted $150,000 bond on felony DUI resulting in death and reckless driving charges.

The team released Ruggs just hours after the fiery crash.

Police said a loaded gun also was found in Ruggs' wrecked Corvette. A judge set strict conditions for his release, including home confinement, pending another court appearance next week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events