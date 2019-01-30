Prosecutor: New charges possible in Russia probe leak case

NEW YORK (AP) - A prosecutor says new charges and arrests are possible in the prosecution of a U.S. Treasury Department employee accused of giving a journalist confidential banking reports related to special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
Treasury worker Natalie Edwards is awaiting trial on charges that she gave a BuzzFeed journalist reports about wire transfers made by Paul Manafort and other suspects in Mueller's investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Ravener told a New York judge during a hearing Wednesday that prosecutors will know within two to three months whether additional charges will be filed.
She provided no other details as to who else might be under scrutiny.
Edwards' lawyer, Jacob Kaplan, says his client is being prosecuted for "doing the right thing."
