Prosecutor Hart out at Alabama attorney general's office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Matt Hart, a prosecutor who led some of the state's highest-profile corruption probes, has suddenly left the Alabama attorney general's office.

A spokesman said Attorney General Steve Marshall accepted Hart's resignation on Monday and thanked him for his service.

Spokesman Mike Lewis declined to comment further, including on whether Marshall asked for the resignation. Hart did not immediately return a text message seeking comment.

Hart led the special prosecutions division under then-Attorney General Luther Strange and remained after Marshall took over.

Hart led the case against former House Speaker Mike Hubbard who was convicted on multiple ethics charges. As a federal prosecutor, he led a probe of the two-year college system.

While known for his tenacity in corruption probes, Hart was sometimes criticized by defense lawyers for his aggressiveness.