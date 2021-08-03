Prosecution says judge should deny Mike Blakely's request for bond

Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely is still inside the Limestone County Jail after being convicted on two counts of theft and ethics charges.

The judge has not granted his bond yet, even though the defense filed a motion late Monday night trying to get one.

Their motion says Blakely has no prior offenses and isn't a flight risk, so they are requesting the judge set a bond pending his sentencing.

But now, the state says the judge should not approve Blakey's request for bond.

The state filed a motion Tuesday asking the judge to deny Blakely any bond until his sentencing.

They said until Monday, Blakely was presumed innocent which is why he was out on a $49,000 bond.

But now that the jurors found him guilty on two counts, the state opposes Blakely's request for bond since he has not had his sentencing hearing yet.

The prosecution added they will be seeking a prison sentence, so there is no reason to delay the sentencing hearing.

Now, it's up to the judge to make a ruling based on both the prosecution and defense's motions. She could deny Blakely's request for bond, meaning he would remain in jail until his sentencing hearing on Aug. 20.

The sheriff's office says Blakely is being kept in isolation in the medical ward, so he is not with the rest of the inmates.