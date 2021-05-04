Prosecution rests its case in murder trial for Huntsville police officer

The prosecution rested its case on Tuesday in the murder trial for Huntsville Police Officer William Darby.

The defense is expected to start presenting its case Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

During opening statements, prosecutors gave a brief rundown of what happened in April of 2018. Officers were responding to a call of a suicidal man.

Darby says he shot Jeffrey Parker after he didn't put down his gun. He claims he acted in self-defense, saying he feared for his and other officers' lives.

During opening statements, prosecutors said Darby can't claim self-defense when he was “the main aggressor.”

Prosecutors argue Parker was not aggressive and even told another officer he was not going to hurt them.

Meanwhile, the defense said while this entire situation is tragic, it was a justifiable homicide.

The defense argues Darby was trying to take control of a situation once he saw another officer breaking protocol and putting herself in danger.

The defense wrapped up, saying they will go over Darby's reasoning for his actions during the trial.

Attorney Robert Tuten says Darby's reasoning could be wrong, but that does not make him a murderer.

