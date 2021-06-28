Prosecution rests in Huntsville mass murder trial

After three days of testimony, the prosecution has rested in the capital murder trial of Christopher Henderson.

Christopher Henderson and his first wife, Rhonda Carlson, are accused of killing five people in August of 2015. Henderson's second wife, Kristin Chambers Henderson, her unborn child, Henderson's mother, son, and nephew were killed.

Rhonda Carlson has testified againt Christopher Henderson in exchange for her not receiving the death penalty.

