Proposed solar farm could be bigger than center in the Shoals

Houston County is proposing a solar energy farm that might be bigger than the one in Florence.

Posted: Nov. 17, 2018 8:35 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) - An energy project proposed for southeast Alabama could become the state's largest solar farm.

Right now, when it comes to size and output, the River Bend Solar Energy Center (pictured) in Florence outshines all others in the state. But, that might change.

The Dothan Eagle reports that Houston County commissioners have approved a 10-year property tax abatement for about 1,000 acres of land selected for a huge solar array.

Matt Parker of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce says the move allows NextEra Energy to project its potential costs and could help land the $75 million project for the area.

Parker says solar panels would cover about 600 acres of land, with additional acreage for buffers and other facilities. He says the solar project could begin producing power in about three years.

NextEra Energy is based in Juno Beach, Florida. It has a large solar array in Lauderdale County that provides power to the Tennessee Valley Authority.

