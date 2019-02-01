Proposed legislation would end Daylight Saving Time in Tennessee

Tennessee Representative Rick Tillis plans to introduce legislation to end Daylight Saving Time in the state, ABC in Nashville reported. Tillis told WKRN-TV he is confident the legislation will pass. He said the legislation is a result of constant complaints he receives from constituents describing how the change in time is disruptive to their schedule.

"It is an antiquated practice, we've been doing it since 1918, over a hundred years now," Tillis told WKRN. "It's original intent was to save electricity when electricity was first becoming widely available. But it's been proven time after time with studies that it saves no appreciable energy."