Proposed law would allow first responders to conceal carry to certain situations

This wouldn't apply to every situation, and there are certain requirements the first responders must meet.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 7:21 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

A bill proposed in the Florida legislature would allow first responders to carry a gun, WEAR-TV in Pensacola reported. House Bill 487  would allow them to carry to "high-risk" situations like a standoff, hostage situation, the serving of a felony warrant, or the case of an active shooter. Those wishing to carry must have a concealed carry license and undergo annual training.  The proposed bill must clear two more senate committees before coming up for a vote.

