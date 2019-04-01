Proposed law would allow first responders to conceal carry to certain situations

A bill proposed in the Florida legislature would allow first responders to carry a gun, WEAR-TV in Pensacola reported. House Bill 487 would allow them to carry to "high-risk" situations like a standoff, hostage situation, the serving of a felony warrant, or the case of an active shooter. Those wishing to carry must have a concealed carry license and undergo annual training. The proposed bill must clear two more senate committees before coming up for a vote.
