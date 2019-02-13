Clear
Proposed law protects people who break a window to save a dog from a hot car

The law is proposed by a republican state senator from Georgia.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 7:18 AM
Updated: Feb. 12, 2019 7:41 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

A law proposed by a Georgia state senator would protect people who break a window to rescue a dog from a hot or cold car, Autoblog reported.

Under the proposal by republican Kay Kirkpatrick, owners of the car would not be allowed to sue the person who broke the window to rescue the animal. This would be an amendment to an existing law that protects people from legal action if they break a window to rescue a child from a hot car.

There is a major stipulation to the bill; any person who breaks out a car window must also call 911 to report what he or she is doing. This is designed to prevent people from breaking into a vehicle to steal from inside it.  The bill now goes before a special judiciary committee.

