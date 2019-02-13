A law proposed by a Georgia state senator would protect people who break a window to rescue a dog from a hot or cold car, Autoblog reported.
Under the proposal by republican Kay Kirkpatrick, owners of the car would not be allowed to sue the person who broke the window to rescue the animal. This would be an amendment to an existing law that protects people from legal action if they break a window to rescue a child from a hot car.
There is a major stipulation to the bill; any person who breaks out a car window must also call 911 to report what he or she is doing. This is designed to prevent people from breaking into a vehicle to steal from inside it. The bill now goes before a special judiciary committee.
Related Content
- Proposed law protects people who break a window to save a dog from a hot car
- Trussville woman charged after dog dies in hot car
- Judge voids Alabama law protecting Confederate monuments
- How Alexa knows the difference between a breaking window and a wine glass
- U.S. attorneys in Alabama announce initiative to protect law enforcement
- 6 ways to protect yourself when threatened by a dog
- Alabama legality for saving pets in hot vehicles
- Police investigate Decatur car dealership break-in
- Defending champ Joey Chestnut sets record with 74 hot dogs
- Proposed legislation would end Daylight Saving Time in Tennessee