Proposed jury questionnaire filed in triple murder case

Jimmy Spencer

Jury questionnaire filling comes just over a month before Jimmy Spencer is scheduled to go on trial for 2018 murders in Guntersville

Posted: Nov 26, 2021 12:36 PM
Updated: Nov 26, 2021 12:40 PM
Posted By: Stephen Gallien

Defense attorneys for an accused triple-murderer have now filed a proposed jury questionnaire for the suspect's upcoming trial.

Jimmy Spencer is accused of killing three people in Guntersville in 2018 while he was free on parole.

The nine-page questionnaire covers areas ranging from the potential juror's work, religious and political activities to more direct questions such as feelings about Alabama's criminal justice system and if the person had ever been a victim of a crime or knew the victims or the accused.

Spencer, who is currently being held in Kilby Prison, is due in court December 7th for a motions hearing.

His trial for the murders of seven-year-old Colton Lee, Lee's great grandmother Marie Martin and Martin's neighbor, Martha Reliford is currently set to begin on January 10th.

