Proposed change to Second Amendment on upcoming ballot

You'll notice an abortion measure on the ballot in three weeks. It's called "Amendment Two". It's a constitutional amendment that would recognize "sanctity of life" in Alabama.

As long as Roe vs. Wade is still in effect Alabama cannot make abortions illegal. Rick Renshaw, the political director for the Alliance for a Pro-LifeAlabama, said amendment two will instead show Alabama is a pro-life state. Renshaw said the amendment would also show the state is not required to fund abortions.

"In the event that any of those changes come then the legislators in the state of alabama - the house and senate - can come back and pass whatever legislation is in the spirit and will of the legislature at that time."

WAAY 31 asked Renshaw if the sudden steam behind the amendment came from Justice Brett Kavanaugh being confirmed to the Supreme Court. He said while it did help, their cause was in the works long before Kavanaugh was even a contender.

"When they passed this bill back in 2017 nobody had a crystal ball to have known that president trump was gonna get another pick at Supreme Court in summer 2018."

Governor kay ivey issued her support for amendment two saying:

"It's unconscionable to me that Walt Maddox would join abortion rights activists from across the country in opposing this measure that simply recognizes the rights of our precious unborn babies. I urge Alabamians to join me in this important fight by showing up to the polls on November 6 and voting yes on constitutional amendment two."

WAAY 31 reached out to Planned Parenthood and Alabama's Women's Center for a comment but did not hear back. We also reached out to Walt Maddox's office but did not receive a response.