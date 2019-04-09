Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Proposed budget would provide 500 more Alabama prison officers

The House of Representatives voted 103-0 Tuesday for the general fund budget that includes funding for the Department of Corrections' request for more officers.

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 10:07 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers approved a budget that provides money for 500 additional correctional officers as the state seeks to stave off a federal lawsuit over prison violence.

The House of Representatives voted 103-0 Tuesday for the general fund budget that includes funding for the Department of Corrections' request for more officers. The proposed spending plan now moves to the Alabama Senate.

The Department of Justice last week issued scathing findings condemning Alabama prisons for high rates of violence and gave the state 49 days to respond.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said last week that the state is working on addressing the findings, including increasing the number of officers patrolling prisons.

Ebony Howard, a senior supervising attorney with the Southern Poverty Law Center, says that 500 officers is an inadequate number.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events