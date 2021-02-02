Proposed bill would stop Alabama minors from changing genders

A proposed bill would stop minors from being able to change genders in Alabama.

House Bill 1 was pre-filed in July of 2020 by Reps. Gerald Allen, Mike Holmes, Phillip Pettus, Arnold Mooney and Chip Brown.

The bill “would prohibit the performance of a medical procedure or the prescription or issuance of medication, upon or to a minor child, that is intended to alter the appearance of the minor child's gender or delay puberty, with certain exceptions.”

It would also establish criminal penalties for violations.

If approved, the bill would be called the “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.” It would become effective 30 days following passage and approval by the governor.

The proposal includes certain exceptions, including procedures to treat children born with a “medically verifiable disorder of sex development."

Alabama’s legislative session began Tuesday.

You can read House Bill 1 below: