Proposed bill would require ankle monitors for certain work release inmates

An effort to keep more work release inmates in line is making it way through the Alabama legislature.

On February 4, Senator Arthur Orr introduced Senate Bill 120, which would require electronic monitoring for inmates in work release programs who have been convicted for a violent offense.

"I think it gives the public a greater assurance that they're not going to be done any harm by criminals," said Orr.

The Alabama legal code lists "violent offenses" ranging from things as severe as Capital Murder, Assault First-Degree and Rape First-Degree to charges like Burglary Third-Degree, Domestic Violence Second-Degree and Promoting Prison Contraband First-Degree.

However, many of those offenders would be excluded from being part of the work release program. The law states that "restricted offenders" must be kept in Level IV or higher security facilities. Those include crimes like drive-by killings, stalking, felony kidnapping and killing one's parents.

"Other reprehensible crimes can be considered on a case by case basis."

Community-based centers and Minimum-out, both of which provide opportunities for inmates to work outside of the facility, are the two lowest level security sites.

Since the start of 2019, more than a dozen inmates across north Alabama have walked off their work release sites. However, the bill as it stands only impacts inmates in the state work release facilities, like Xavier Armstead who escaped from his work release in Tuscumbia on January 20, 2020, and was recaptured two days later, according to Alabama Department of Corrections records.

Armstead was serving a 19-year sentence for Burglary Third-Degree that started in August 2016.

Tristain Moore, a resident of Tuscumbia, said he supports the idea of having ankle monitors for these offenders.

"I think it will keep some people from actually running off. And the ones that don't, now we got GPS. I think it will make it a whole lot better," said Moore.

Orr said the proposal will cost about $1 million per year, which would be incorporated into the budget for the Department of Corrections. If approved, the bill would go into effect on October 1, 2020, the start of FY2021.

"We'll see what we can do to moderate that cost, but again, at the end of the day, public safety is something we all need to be concerned about in the legislature and across the state. So there is a cost for that and we'll do the best we can," said Orr.

Right now, the bill is being reviewed by the Committee on Finance and Taxation General Fund. Orr said the bill may be amended to include work release inmates coming from county jails or state inmates working for other state agencies.