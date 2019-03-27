Proposed bill could make the lottery a reality in Alabama

Right now, a bill is making its way through the Alabama legislature that would ask for people to vote on whether or not the lottery should come to Alabama.

In the meantime, people in North Alabama have to drive to Tennessee to get lottery tickets if they want to play. One man, John Brabson, lives in Merdianville, and he had to drive 20 minutes to get his lottery tickets Wednesday night.

"The extra drive to get tickets is frustrating," said Brabson. "If they had the lottery there, then you wouldn't be spending all your money driving here, and then you could bring more money to that state versus taking the money out and going somewhere else."

The Alabama legislature is still hashing out exactly what lottery money would pay for, but education is one of the possibilities.

Brabson used to live in Tennessee, and his kid got money from the lottery to pay for college.

"It was a big help. To even have that portion of the money to help your child to go to college, it would be a big help in this state too if they would do it," he said.

It's currently unknown if lottery money in Alabama would create a college scholarship fund or if it would go to school districts throughout the state.