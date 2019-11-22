Proposed Senate Bill could expand benefits for members of Alabama National Guard

An Alabama senator wants to significantly expand survivor and education benefits for National Guard members.

Right now, if a guardsman dies while on duty, his or her surviving family gets $10,000.

This bill would increase it to $100,000.

"Anything to help the families out," said Jeremy Livingston.

Livingston lives in Huntsville. He has family in the military and the National Guard.

He believes a bill to expand survivor benefits would be a positive step in helping families who serve in the National Guard.

"I don't wish death, and I hope they come back alive, and don't have to worry about that but, if something did happen, I would rather them have more to help the family out than just $10,000," he said.

Senate Bill 8 was pre-filed by Auburn Republican Tom Whatley, who's a guard member himself.

In addition to increasing the amount of money given to survivors, the bill would also expand education benefits to guard members.

It would bring benefits more in line with those under Title 32, which are funded by the federal government.

Livingston says the money could be a saving grace for families.

"They're putting their life on the line for other folks, then themselves and more than their families, there county so, they deserve a lot," said Livingston.

The Alabama Regular Session will start in February 2020.