Alabama's legislative session is in full swing, and several bills are on the table.
On Wednesday, a bill that is up for discussion is aimed at protecting the health of children.
If this proposed bill passes, it will make it illegal to smoke inside of a closed vehicle with someone under 14 years of age there. The proposed bill says whether you're driving or sitting still, you cannot light a cigarette if there's a minor in the vehicle.
Several people we spoke to all told us the same thing: this should absolutely be a law.
"It's for the health and safety of children. Second-hand smoke has been shown to be harmful, and children are growing and they have growing brains. They should not be in a car full of second-hand smoke," said Jenna Rosano, a parent.
One father even said the age should be older than 14.
"Because they changed the law to buy tobacco at 21, I would argue that it should be 21," said Michael Graves.
If passed, anyone caught smoking with a minor in the vehicle can be fined $100 for each violation.
Related Content
- Proposed Alabama bill would make smoking in vehicles with minors illegal
- Alabama House votes to ban smoking in cars carrying minors
- Proposed bill could make the lottery a reality in Alabama
- Proposed bill would make it a misdemeanor to fake a service animal in Alabama
- Proposed bill focuses on equal pay in Alabama
- Parents, daycare owner react to proposed Alabama daycare bill
- Alabama anti-smoking advocates push tighter restrictions
- Alabama bans smoking on public beach
- Alabama lawmaker wants to ban smoking in vehicles when children are inside
- Trump proposes path to citizenship for 1.8M in US illegally