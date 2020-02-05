Proposed Alabama bill would make smoking in vehicles with minors illegal

Alabama's legislative session is in full swing, and several bills are on the table.

On Wednesday, a bill that is up for discussion is aimed at protecting the health of children.

If this proposed bill passes, it will make it illegal to smoke inside of a closed vehicle with someone under 14 years of age there. The proposed bill says whether you're driving or sitting still, you cannot light a cigarette if there's a minor in the vehicle.

Several people we spoke to all told us the same thing: this should absolutely be a law.

"It's for the health and safety of children. Second-hand smoke has been shown to be harmful, and children are growing and they have growing brains. They should not be in a car full of second-hand smoke," said Jenna Rosano, a parent.

One father even said the age should be older than 14.

"Because they changed the law to buy tobacco at 21, I would argue that it should be 21," said Michael Graves.

If passed, anyone caught smoking with a minor in the vehicle can be fined $100 for each violation.