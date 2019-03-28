Proposals underway for renovations of new Huntsville City Hall building

On Thursday, city leaders are discussing the future of Huntsville City Hall, because the current building is too old and expensive to maintain.

Huntsville City Hall has occupied Fountain Square for nearly six decades. The city wants to gut the current building and build a new one across the street, where a parking garage currently is.

A city administrator, John Hamilton, said no plan is set in stone, but he'd like the current building to be sold to a private company.

"The design process, there will be additional presentations, publicly, kind of input," said Hamilton.

One Huntsville resident, Jeremy Galloway, has his own idea on how the space should be used.

"Definitely a classic site for Huntsville, overlooking Big Spring Park, the Von Braun Center, it's just the building I've always known to be there," said Galloway. "If they can have a good purpose for it, that would be helpful for the city and the people in it, then I'm down for it, but otherwise I'd hate for it to go down."

That falls in line with the plans of Huntsville Councilman Bill Kling.

Over the phone, Kling said he'll present a plan Thursday evening to build a new city hall, but restore the old building as an expansion of Big Spring Park for the public to enjoy.

Hamilton said the city needs to let a private company revitalize it, the way it should be. He said his main concern is creating one new building, so every city official can sit side by side instead of having to drive to one another.

"Those were sufficient to mitigate the problems, but it still means the building is not going to have the kind of life that you would want a building to have," said Hamilton.