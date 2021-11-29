Property owners receive misleading letters

Property owners in Lauderdale Co. are in for a bit of a scare. Some property owners are getting notices by mail asking them to spend their money on legal copies of their deed.

The Lauderdale Co. Probate Judge, Will Motlow is well aware of some misinformation being spread out to property owners. What they're charging property owners for, is something the courthouse says they can get for free.

"We have seen these types of things from time to time, and they appear to be an official document that comes from the court itself and we just want people to know that it is not," said Motlow.

"We get people who believe that it’s coming from us because they do their best to make it appear that it’s an official document. Now if you read the fine print, you will see that it is not. And yes, the companies aren’t necessarily doing anything illegal they’re just trying to sell you something that you don’t need," he continued.

Motlow was asked, what is it about this particular document that has property owners so concerned.

"I think some of these companies, different ones use different tactics but some of them try to scare people to make people pay that were you not have clear title to your property and they’ll you know make sure you have clear title by giving you the information, getting you a copy of your deed and various other legal documents and charging with in my estimation is an outlandish fee to do that. Because these documents can be obtained very cheaply or even free in some instances here at the courthouse, whereas this particular company is charging $98. I’ve seen companies that charge quite a bit more than that to do the same thing."

Billy Hammock, the Revenue Commissioner of Lauderdale Co. says he’s noticed a specific group of property owners that have been receiving this notice.

"Ones that we’ve kind of been noticing is the people that just change their deed this year. Probably bought a piece of property and this company is picking them up off of that new one. Like you got a new utility bill stuff like that. So that’s where we’re kind of getting some of the information from or we think they’re getting that information from," said Hammock.

Hammock was sure to state that there is no advantage in using this companies services.

In fact, Motlow expounded on the the significance of having a copy of your deed.

"Of having the deed, really not much. Really not much for you to have a copy. Of course it’s good if you have property, that you keep a copy of the deed for your personal records. However, that is always on file here at the courthouse and can be obtained at any time in the event you lose your copy or don’t have one."

Motlow advises people to be extremely cautious when it comes to documents like these. He says while its not guaranteed, those that use services like this, potentially open themselves up to the possibility of getting scammed.