Property owner speaks on history of building where shooting happened

We first brought you news of a suspect in custody Saturday in the shooting along Blake Street in Sheffield. We checked with police who won't release any names but confirmed the victim is recovering at Huntsville Hospital.



The co-ownwer of the building where the shooting happened, says he has plans to fight back against future crime.



Edwin Hampton says he plans to file an eviction notice this week against his tennant. He says he's had issues with the renter in the past.



Hampton says that Blank Street is much different than when he grew up in Sheffield.



He built a restaurant barbershop and that used to be a funeral home.



But what was once called the "Business Corner" is now close to dead. That includes the building he owns with his parents, the sight of Friday's shooting.



"When the renter moved in, he didnt have a lot of traffic. He's been here over a year and the traffic and cars have gotten worse and worse" Hampton said. "We think an illegal activity is going on."



The Sheffield Police Department hasn't confirmed if the man who rents this building is the one who shot the victim, but Hampton told WAAY 31 the property manager watched him be arrested Friday night.



He also understands the violence might not stop.



"We've got be prepared for stuff like this" he says. "It's not going to leave. Not going to change."



Hampton's goal is to bring this building back to what it used to be.



"We're going to make a musuem of Sheffield. The history of Sheffield."