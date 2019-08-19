Projects planned for several Limestone County roads due to Alabama's new gas tax

Projects are planned for several Limestone County roads due to Alabama's new gas tax.
Commissioners have approved more than $1 million for nine projects, including a big one on Sanderson Road.
Drivers say Sanderson Road can be a real nightmare. So, when they heard it could soon be resurfaced and widened, they were thrilled.
“It is very hectic and you’re sitting there for quite a while sometimes,” Beth Sheehan, who lives nearby, said.
Sheehan was happy when she heard a portion of the money Limestone County got from the recent state gas tax increase will go towards fixing it, by resurfacing and widening about a two-mile stretch of the busy road.
“If I’m going to pay extra gas tax, I’d rather it go to something that affects me every day,” she said.
Sheehan lives in the subdivision right across from Creekside Elementary, where drivers say they see the biggest back-ups, especially during the school year.
“It’s up to one crossing guard in the morning. It’s all she can do to keep you from pulling out in front of someone,” Sheehan said.
Sheehan believes there could be even more improvements added to help with the traffic problem.
“They really need a traffic light right there in front of that school,” she said.
In the meantime, she says she’s just glad something’s being done.
“It will be terrific. It honestly will make things a lot easier,” Sheehan said.
The commissioner for the district tells WAAY 31 the Sanderson Road project likely won’t begin until next year.
According to the Limestone County commissioners, Steve Turner and Jason Black, the following road projects were approved:
- Reclamation and surface treatment on Snake Road from Shaw Road to the end
- Resurfacing and striping on Newby Road from Gray Road to U.S. 72
- Resurfacing and striping on New Cut Road from Blackburn Road to Alabama 99
- Reclamation and surface treatment on Warren Drive from Little Elk Road to the end
- Strip patching and chip seal on Shaw Road from Nuclear Plant Road to U.S. 72
- Resurfacing and striping on Bethel Road from Alabama 251 to the county line
- Surface treatment on Stanford Road from Fielding Road to Hardy Road
- Resurfacing and striping on Sanderson Road from Nick Davis Road to Capshaw Road
- Resurfacing and striping on Capshaw from Sanderson to Old Railroad Bed Road
