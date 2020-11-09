Clear

Projecting the impact of a Biden administration on North Alabama

Joe Biden was announced as the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election on Saturday.

Posted: Nov 9, 2020 5:49 PM
Updated: Nov 9, 2020 7:14 PM
Posted By: Max Cohan

It’s been two days since Joe Biden was announced as the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Monday, we worked to find out what people see as the potential impacts of a Biden presidency on North Alabama.

Just two days after Joe Biden was projected winner of the 2020 presidential election, people are wondering what kind of impact his administration would have on North Alabama.

Some say it's too early to know the full impacts new administration will have on the area, but Waymon Burke, a history and political science instructor at Calhoun Community College said he doesn’t believe it will have any major implications on the area.

“I think Huntsville is going to be okay,” Burke said. “Biden is a moderate, he’s not an extremist, he’s not far-right, he’s not far-left. He is a moderate, a very pragmatic politician.”

Burke is among those who believe the new administration wouldn’t cut funding to the area’s aerospace and defense industries, which are vital pieces of the North Alabama economy.

“I know there’s a lot of speculation, but I think it’s well documented that Biden -- another pragmatic politician -- is very pro-defense and so I’m doubtful that is going to happen under a Biden administration.”

I reached out to local leaders, government groups, and defense and aerospace businesses about what they see as a potential impact, most said they were not going to comment or not prepared to do so yet.

In a statement, Madison Mayor Paul Finley said: “While we cannot yet foresee the future of our national economy, the job growth in the North Alabama region is tremendous. We are fortunate to live in an area where the trajectory of growth is growing in multiple federal and non-federal areas, our foreseeable future locally will continue to keep us focused on managing growth.”

Right before the election, Raytheon Technologies CEO Gregory Haynes said in an interview with CNBC: “I know there is concern that defense spending will go way down if there is a Biden administration -- and frankly, I just think that’s ridiculous. Defense has always been a bipartisan issue.”

The Marshall Space Flight Center was among those who said it’s not their place to comment on the election saying in a statement: “We continue to do our work as usual, supporting the agency’s Moon to Mars exploration plans, making progress on the Space Launch System rocket, Human Landing System, technology projects, and space science.”

