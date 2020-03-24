Clear
Programming alert: WAAY 31 airing ABC Tuesday night shows at 1:05 a.m.

They won't appear in program listings, so set your DVR accordingly.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 9:51 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

WAAY 31 is airing Tuesday night's ABC programming that was pre-empted by severe weather coverage.

Starting at 1:05 a.m. tonight, you can watch The Conners, Bless This Mess, Mixed-ish and Black-ish.

You also can watch them later on the ABC app and ABC.com

