WAAY 31 is airing Tuesday night's ABC programming that was pre-empted by severe weather coverage.
Starting at 1:05 a.m. tonight, you can watch The Conners, Bless This Mess, Mixed-ish and Black-ish.
They won't appear in program listings, so set your DVR accordingly.
You also can watch them later on the ABC app and ABC.com
Related Content
- Programming alert: WAAY 31 airing ABC Tuesday night shows at 1:05 a.m.
- Programming alert: Tuesday's 'Jeopardy!' episode to air later this evening
- Programming alert: Tuesday's episode of 'Jeopardy!' to air later tonight
- Fired FBI director's first interview airs tonight on WAAY 31
- WAAY 31 Traffic Alert for the week of March 23
- ABC: Tuesday’s episode of ‘General Hospital’ will air Wednesday
- ABC: Tuesday's episode of 'General Hospital' will air Thursday
- Watch WAAY 31 for Alabama voting results on Super Tuesday!
- Erin Dacy says goodbye to WAAY 31
- WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Veterans Choice
Scroll for more content...