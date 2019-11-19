Programming alert: Tuesday's 'Jeopardy!' episode to air later this evening

Due to ABC's continuing coverage of House impeachment hearings currently on the air, today’s episode of "Jeopardy!” that would have aired at 3 p.m. today now will air at 12:36 a.m. in place of "Entertainment Tonight."
