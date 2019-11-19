Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Programming alert: Tuesday's 'Jeopardy!' episode to air later this evening

Stay up with us or set your DVR!

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 3:27 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Due to ABC's continuing coverage of House impeachment hearings currently on the air, today’s episode of "Jeopardy!” that would have aired at 3 p.m. today now will air at 12:36 a.m. in place of "Entertainment Tonight."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events