Clear

Programming alert: Today's episode of General Hospital to air later tonight

Scheduled for 12:35 a.m.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 2:38 PM
Updated: May. 9, 2019 2:41 PM
Posted By: Rachel Keith

Thursday's episode of General Hospital was preempted due to severe weather.

We plan to air today's episode at 12:35 a.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events