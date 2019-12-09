Monday’s episode of General Hospital was preempted due to ABC Network’s impeachment inquiry coverage.
The episode will be available without sign-in restrictions on ABC.com and the ABC App Monday evening at 7 p.m. CST. Users will not need to sign in via a cable or satellite provider or wait 7 days to view the episode.
To view TV listings, click here.
Related Content
- Programming alert: Today's episode of General Hospital available on ABC.com, ABC App
- Programming alert: Today's episode of General Hospital to air later tonight
- Programming alert: Today's episode of General Hospital to air later tonight
- Programming alert: Today's episode of Jeopardy! to air later tonight
- Programming alert: Tuesday's 'Jeopardy!' episode to air later this evening
- Kristoff St. John's last "Young and the Restless" episode airs today
- ABC is extending Good Morning America
- Driver said medical episode caused single-car crash along I-565
- 'The Simpsons' is pulling its Michael Jackson episode
Scroll for more content...