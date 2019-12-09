Clear
Programming alert: Today's episode of General Hospital available on ABC.com, ABC App

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 2:24 PM
Updated: Dec 9, 2019 2:26 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Monday’s episode of General Hospital was preempted due to ABC Network’s impeachment inquiry coverage.

The episode will be available without sign-in restrictions on ABC.com and the ABC App Monday evening at 7 p.m. CST. Users will not need to sign in via a cable or satellite provider or wait 7 days to view the episode.

