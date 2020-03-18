Clear
Number of Alabama coronavirus cases increases to 51
Programming Alert: Wednesday's episode of Jeopardy! will air at 12:35 a.m.

New episodes of "Jeopardy!" regularly air at 3 p.m. weekdays on WAAY 31.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 3:51 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Wednesday's episode of "Jeopardy!" will air at 12:35 a.m. tonight.

It was pre-empted earlier today due to WAAY 31's live coverage of North Alabama's response to coronavirus.

New episodes of "Jeopardy!" air at 3 p.m. weekdays on WAAY 31.

