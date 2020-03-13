Programming Alert: Friday's Jeopardy! will air at 12:35 a.m.

Friday's episode of "Jeopardy!" will air at 12:35 a.m. tonight.
It was pre-empted earlier today due to President Trump's speech to the nation about coronavirus.
New episodes of "Jeopardy!" air at 3 p.m. weekdays on WAAY 31.
