Wife avoids death penalty to testify against Huntsville murder suspect Christopher Henderson

A major development in a capital murder case in Madison County for Christopher Henderson.

Prosecutors cut a deal to spare the life of a co-defendant in exchange for her testimony.

In court Tuesday the District Attorney's Chief Trial Attorney Tim Gann said that they have offered the deal to Rhonda Carlson.

Carlson is Henderson's wife who is accused of working with him for the murders of five people in 2015.

The deal is that she testifies against Henderson in the trial and the District Attorney's office will take the death penalty off the table for her case.

On Wednesday they will still be doing jury selection because the courts were closed last minute on Friday for the Juneteenth holiday.

That's when group two of potential jurors was supposed to come in, so now they will come in on Wednesday to be asked questions by the defense and prosecution.

Judge Chris Comer said that the plan is by Wednesday night they'll have all the jurors picked.

Once all the jurors are picked they can start the trial, which should be Thursday.