Proceeds from Taste of Huntsville being used to help homeless, children in foster care

More than a thousand people showed up to the Taste of Huntsville this year, raising a total of $20,000.

That money was split on Thursday between two charities, the Downtown Rescue Mission and Kids To love. One helps the homeless, and the other helps children in foster care. Some of them got to take part in this year's fundraiser.

"They had the whole table filled with all the great treats from Taste of Huntsville, and they just had a grand time, and it was great for them to experience that and get out and be able to taste all the wonderful treats from all the restaurants," said Dorothy Havens with Kids To Love.

More than 30 local restaurants participated this year. The Westin Huntsville won the overall competition.

Next year's event will be Oct. 6.