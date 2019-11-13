Probation terms modified to allow former Morgan County sheriff sentenced in tax case to own a gun

Former Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin says a judge modified her probation terms on Tuesday while she was in federal court in Huntsville.

She asked a judge to modify her probation terms given when she was sentenced for failing to file a personal income tax return in 2015. According to Franklin, Judge Herman Johnson Jr. modified her probation to allow her to keep one firearm in a locked safe at her home.

Standard probation terms include not owning a firearm. Franklin said her attorney presented evidence, including pictures and video, to the judge, arguing that she needed protection after intruders broke into her home and entered her property without permission on multiple occasions.

Franklin also said she argued the modification because she does not have a criminal record and the crime of not filing a tax return is not related to her owning a gun. The judge allowed her to keep a gun there to protect herself if needed, since the safety concerns she had were happening at her home.

Franklin said some of these incidents have also been reported to the authorities. She said she "appreciates the court for listening and respects the court's ruling."