Pro-choice supporters to hold protest in Huntsville

Protests will be held across the state on Sunday as pro-choice advocates make a stand against Alabama's new abortion law.

One will happen in downtown Huntsville, and WAAY 31 spoke to one of the organizers about what to expect at the "March for Reproductive Freedom."

More than 1,000 people are expected to be there, protesting by the steps of the Madison County Courthouse. They fear a ban on abortion is just the beginning.

"If they can start taking away this right, then who's to say they can't take away this other right?" said Megan Eller, who organized the protest in Huntsville.

Megan Eller says she was so upset when Alabama's abortion law was signed, she took to Facebook to bemoan her home state and plead for basic civil rights.

"When it happened, I was like, 'Seriously? This is where I'm from in 2019, and we're still that behind?'" said Eller.

She saw a march was happening Sunday in Montgomery. On Wednesday night, she created an event in Huntsville in solidarity.

Eller then fell asleep, and she says when she woke up Thursday morning, nearly 1,000 people had RSVP'd. Alix Morehouse is one of them.

"If you can tell a 12 or 13-year-old that she has to carry and deliver the baby of her uncle, you're not pro-life," said Morehouse, an activist in Huntsville.

Morehouse says she's been fighting for equality in Huntsville for more than 20 years. She says she fears what will happen to the system if abortion becomes illegal.

"We don't care to feed that baby, we don't care to provide adequate medical care, we don't care to provide good schools," said Morehouse.

Morehouse and Eller say they'll march to reclaim the right to choose what happens to their bodies. They say the bigger issue is that elections have consequences.

"People need to get out there and vote. They need to realize little primaries and votes and stuff matter because, now, here we are," said Eller.

The march starts at the Madison County Courthouse on Sunday at 4 p.m., and organizers say it will be a peaceful event. In addition to Huntsville and Montgomery, marches will also be held in Birmingham and in the Shoals.