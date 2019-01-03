Private security officer stops shooting suspect at Huntsville nightclub

The private security officer called a hero by Huntsville Police shared her story after she stopped a man from entering a Huntsville nightclub with an AK-47.

The security officer shot Samuel Williams who is facing multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a felon.

Private security officer, Latoya, said she was working at Club 3208 early Monday morning when a fight happened inside and Williams had to be removed Latoya didn't want to share her last name for safety reasons, but explained when Williams was removed from the nightclub he went to a car in the parking lot and retrieved AK-47 and started shooting.

"Outside we did our job as security and made sure that everyone was back, and there was no one outside but the person and security," she explained.

Latoya said she was the only armed security guard at the club and knew she had to take action.

"He started to make moves towards the door he still was firing off shots. I decided that I had to make a choice--to go ahead and stop him from entering the club. I was behind a vehicle right here at this first handicap parking spot and basically just maneuvered around the vehicle as he maneuvered around the other side of it to make sure I was properly concealed and covered," she added.

That's when she shot at Williams hitting him at least once, and then worked to make sure he was okay.

"I'm not here to kill anyone. I saw one of the entry wounds was on his thigh which can sometimes be a somewhat dangerous place to bleed out. I keep a trauma kit and tourniquet on me as everyone who carries should," she said.

Williams got into a car and was taken to the hospital before Latoya was able to render him aid and that's where police caught up with him and placed him under arrest.

"Thankfully, he is still alive today. One day he is going to have the opportunity to make better choices," she added.

Latoya said she hopes this shooting doesn't stop people from coming to the nightclub.

"I'm just glad no one else was hurt. That's all I care about," she said.

Latoya told us she is a independent security officer certified through the state. She told us she has been an armed security officer for about 2 years, and she has worked at multiple clubs in the area.