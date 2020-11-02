Private oath of office ceremony set to be held Monday for Huntsville mayor, city council members

The ceremony at Mars Music Hall won't be open to the public because of Coronavirus concerns. There will just be a limited number of close family and friends of the newly elected and re-elected officials.

Mayor Tommy Battle will be sworn in for his 4th term, council member Devyn Keith his second term for District 1and council member John Meredith will be sworn in for his first term for District 5!

This will come hours before the council meets to elect its leadership for this year at 1 p.m. You can watch the events live HERE.