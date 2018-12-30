Prisoner stabbed to death by another inmate

A state prisoner in Springville was killed Saturday. The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the homicide.

The corrections department says 24-year-old Terrance Andrews (left in photo) was killed during a fight with another inmate. They've identified that suspected inmate as 35-year-old Cedris Leshawn Davis (on right).

The fight happened Saturday afternoon in a housing area inside the St. Clair Correctional Facility. Officers found Andrews unresponsive with mulitple stab wounds.

Andrews wsa taken to the prison's infirmary where he was pronounced dead.

Davis is serving a life sentence for a 2006 murder in Baldwin County. Andrews was serving 25 years for a robbery in Mobile County.