Prison sentence reduced for former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard

The prison sentence for former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard has been reduced.

Originally sentenced to 48 months in prison, a Lee County Circuit Court judge ruled Wednesday that Hubbard's sentence will be reduced to 28 months.

Hubbard was sentenced after he was convicted on 12 felony charges related to violations of the state ethics laws. He also was removed from office.

He began appealing that sentence in 2016.

Prosecutors accused Hubbard of leveraging his powerful public office to obtain clients and investments for his businesses. His defense lawyers maintained the transactions were all aboveboard.