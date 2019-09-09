Bathroom doors removed at Florence school to fight teen vaping

The Wilson High School Principal, Gary Horton, told WAAY 31 he did remove four bathroom stall doors in two separate boys bathrooms in the hopes of stopping students from vaping. He's now added the stall doors back.

Horton explained his reasoning behind removing the stall doors in a telephone conversation. He said two weeks into the new school year, they noticed they had a problem with teen boys going into the bathroom and vaping.

Horton said one student actually collapsed in the hallway after allegedly hitting a vape and had to go to the hospital. The student is now fine.

Horton said the incident scared them and in an attempt to deter students from vaping, he removed the four bathroom stall doors. Horton said it's been difficult to catch the students vaping because the smoke disappears quickly and does not smell like normal cigarettes. At no point in time were students forced to use the bathroom without stall doors, said Horton.

He said he thought removing the doors would be a temporary deterrent to stop kids from vaping, because they wouldn't have a place to 'gather' and vape. The school has had a policeman come and speak with health classes about the dangers of vaping.