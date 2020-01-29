Principal: Huntsville High School student arrested after social media post, weapons found

A Huntsville High School student has been arrested over a post on social media.

The school’s principal, Aaron King, sent an email to parents on Wednesday saying the student was removed from campus. The school says the student and his vehicle were searched, and “weapons that are not firearms” were found.

This is the email that King sent to parents:

HHS School Community,

I wanted to let you know that students made us aware of an inappropriate social media post made by one of our students. In that post the student made inappropriate statements that we interpreted as threatening. Because the safety of our students is so critically important to us, we immediately searched that student and his vehicle and found weapons that are not firearms. The student was arrested and removed from campus. We will follow the HCS Behavioral Learning Guide procedures and ensure that our campus and students remain safe. Please be mindful of anything your student may have on their person, in their backpack or vehicle. I also encourage you to monitor your student’s social media. We appreciate the students for bringing this to our attention so that we could take proactive measures to ensure our school’s safety – See something, Say something.

Very Respectfully,

Aaron King, M.Ed., Ed.S.

Principal, HHS