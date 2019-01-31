Principal: Columbia, Bob Jones basketball game cancelled due to threats

The boys basketball game between Bob Jones High School and Columbia High School scheduled for Thursday night has been cancelled due to threats.

In a post on the Columbia H.S. Boys Basketball Facebook page, Principal Clifford Porter said the game is cancelled “Due to threats that have been received of impending violence after the game. In light of recent violence in Madison, the administration of Bob Jones High School had decided not to participate in tonight's contest. My apologies to the Columbia Family for this inconvenience. Tonight's Senior Night Activities have been rescheduled for tomorrow night for the game against Lee High School.”

“Tonight’s basketball games at Columbia High School have been cancelled,” is all the information provided by BobJonesAthletics.com.

Capt. John Stringer of the Madison County Police Department said the department is aware of the social media posts about a fight between Columbia and Bob Jones high school students.

He said the department fully supports the decision to cancel.

Stringer said he can’t say for sure if there’s any link between a Sunday shooting, which involved a juvenile Madison City school system student, and today’s cancellation.

