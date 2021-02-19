Priceville's Dynamic Duo

Kim and Jenna Walker's love for basketball is only matched by the love they have for each other.

"We're very close," Kim Walker said.

It's emotional knowing her time coaching her only daughter is coming to an end....

"We spend every waking second together," Jenna Walker added.

Kim is an assistant for Priceville Girls Basketball, the team Jenna has led to four straight area titles.

"That's pretty big for our team," Jenna said.

The two are making the most of their last games together, as Priceville fights their way through the state basketball tournament.

As much as Kim has tried to prep Jenna for the end of her high school career, the senior can't imagine not playing for her Mom...

"It's ending." Jenna said "It's kinda weird, I never believed her, now its getting to the point, where everything has come true."

Every pre-game chat means a little more this season.

"Bittersweet thinking some of those conversations are coming to an end," Kim added.

Kim said she's soaking up more moments as Jenna's Mom instead of her coach.

"You know I've just tried to celebrate things with her and congratulating her on her accomplishments, so she knows we are very proud of her," Kim said.

Luckily, Jenna's basketball career isn't over after high school... Next year she's heading to Bowling Green to play for Western Kentucky.

A dream come true for her, and Kim, who played college ball at West Alabama.

"I don't think Ill never not play for my Mom," Jenna said. "Even with I'm at college or something she'll probably still be calling me telling me what I need to do."

There's still one more memory to be made at this level, winning a championship.

Kim lost in the state finals when she was in high school. It's only fitting the two win their first one together.

"And our number one goal is to win a state championship, and I want to win that with my Mom and my team and for this town," Jenna said.