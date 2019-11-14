Priceville's football team is somewhere they've never been before, the second round of the AHSAA football playoffs.
The team has never won a playoff game, till last Friday when the Bulldogs beat Rogers.
New Head Coach, Chris Foster, said the win means a lot for the community.
"It was a lot of hugs, a lot of pictures taking afterwards, big night for the school," Foster said.
Senior Michael McNutt credits team chemistry for their success.
"We're so close, we're brothers on and off the field, we've been working hard all summer, and coming together to accomplish something like this just makes us that much closer," McNutt said. "We're ready to keep going."
Related Content
- Priceville wins first playoff game in school history
- Decatur woman killed in crash outside Priceville
- Priceville honors Veterans with parade and ceremony
- 500 apartments, townhouses planned for Priceville property
- Priceville replacing cracked Veteran memorial monuments
- 2018 High School Football Playoffs
- Former Austin DC named Priceville's new football coach
- Priceville Police: Snow cancels crime, ‘really dumb things’
- New fire station coming to Priceville, officials say
- Skilled to Work: Workforce program coming to Priceville, officials say
Scroll for more content...