Priceville wins first playoff game in school history

Bulldogs eager to keep winning.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 9:15 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Priceville's football team is somewhere they've never been before, the second round of the AHSAA football playoffs. 

The team has never won a playoff game, till last Friday when the Bulldogs beat Rogers. 

New Head Coach, Chris Foster, said the win means a lot for the community.

"It was a lot of hugs, a lot of pictures taking afterwards, big night for the school," Foster said. 

Senior Michael McNutt credits team chemistry for their success.

"We're so close, we're brothers on and off the field, we've been working hard all summer, and coming together to accomplish something like this just makes us that much closer," McNutt said. "We're ready to keep going."

